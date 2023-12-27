Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe Melrose, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 207 Lisburn Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on November 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 914 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 690 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.