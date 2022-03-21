Belfast road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Belfast's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A41, from 9pm April 1 to 5am April 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A550 northbound and southbound, Hooton Green to Badgers Rake Lane carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• A550, from 9pm April 2 to 5am April 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A550 northbound and southbound, Parkgate Road to Badgers Rake lane carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• A494, from 9pm April 3 to 5am April 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A550 northbound and southbound, Shotwick to Parkgate Road carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• A550, from 9pm April 4 to 5am April 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A550 northbound and southbound, Parkgate Road to Badgers Rake lane carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.