Belfast takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
43 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
The Bridge, a takeaway at 337 Beersbridge Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 390 takeaways with ratings, 202 (52%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.