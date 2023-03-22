Belfast takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:56 GMT
Fusco's, a takeaway at 2 Jasmine Way, Belfast was given the score after assessment on February 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 388 takeaways with ratings, 194 (50%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.