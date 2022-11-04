Belfast takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Simply Fish and Chips, a takeaway at Unit 1 St George'S Market, 49-51 Oxford Street, Belfast was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 391 takeaways with ratings, 200 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.