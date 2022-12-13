Belfast takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cod Almighty, a takeaway at 687 Oldpark Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on November 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 389 takeaways with ratings, 196 (50%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.