Belfast takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
Cod Almighty, a takeaway at 687 Oldpark Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 383 takeaways with ratings, 193 (50%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.