Belfast takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Brothers, a takeaway at 423 Antrim Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on January 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 384 takeaways with ratings, 194 (51%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.