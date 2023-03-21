Belfast takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT
Mama's Kitchen Tandoori, a takeaway at 51 Shore Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on February 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 387 takeaways with ratings, 194 (50%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.