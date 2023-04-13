Belfast takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Guccii Chip, a takeaway at Unit 6, 133a Lisburn Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 390 takeaways with ratings, 193 (49%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.