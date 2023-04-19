Belfast takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Beatties, a takeaway at 220 Shankill Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on March 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 390 takeaways with ratings, 193 (49%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.