Belfast takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Beatties, a takeaway at 220 Shankill Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on March 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Belfast's 390 takeaways with ratings, 193 (49%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.