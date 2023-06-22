Belfast takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Belfast takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
Emerald City, a takeaway at 128-130 Cavehill Road, Belfast was given the minimum score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 392 takeaways with ratings, 193 (49%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.