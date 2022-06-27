Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Belfast establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Dumpling Library at Unit 6, 11 Edward Street, Belfast; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Morning Star at 17-19 Pottingers Entry, Belfast; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Wrap It Up Deli Bar at 161 Oldpark Road, Belfast; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Lough and Quay at Allen & Overy at Obel Building, 68 Donegall Quay, Belfast; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Neighbourhood Cafe at 60 Donegall Street, Belfast; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: AL Pastor Belfast at 16-20 Dunbar Street, Belfast; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Nugelato at 135 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on May 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Balmoral Golf Club Ltd at Balmoral Golf Club, 518 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on June 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Red China at 226 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on June 16