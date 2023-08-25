Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Lamp Post at 19 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Loaf Cafe Bakery at 307-309 Grosvenor Road, Belfast; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Output Espresso at 479 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: The Chubby Cherub at 499 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Malone Golf Club at 240 Upper Malone Road, Belfast; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Synge & Byrne Deli at Food Court Unit 5 Castlecourt, 12-56 Royal Avenue, Belfast; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: No. 36 at 36a Belmont Road, Belfast; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Foodies-Fireaway-WOK&GO-Pepperi.co-Loranzo Coffee at 353 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on August 11

• Rated 4: Templemore Cafe at 96 Templemore Avenue, Belfast; rated on July 20

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: The Mob at 15b Glen Road, Belfast; rated on August 16