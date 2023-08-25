Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Lamp Post at 19 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Loaf Cafe Bakery at 307-309 Grosvenor Road, Belfast; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Output Espresso at 479 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: The Chubby Cherub at 499 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Malone Golf Club at 240 Upper Malone Road, Belfast; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Synge & Byrne Deli at Food Court Unit 5 Castlecourt, 12-56 Royal Avenue, Belfast; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: No. 36 at 36a Belmont Road, Belfast; rated on August 15
• Rated 5: Foodies-Fireaway-WOK&GO-Pepperi.co-Loranzo Coffee at 353 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on August 11
• Rated 4: Templemore Cafe at 96 Templemore Avenue, Belfast; rated on July 20
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Mob at 15b Glen Road, Belfast; rated on August 16