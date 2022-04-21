Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Belfast establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bare Bun at 489 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Unit 2a Main Terminal, 100 Sydenham Bypass, Belfast; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Bun Stop at 354 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Works Coffee at 160 Cavehill Road, Belfast; rated on February 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Gnostic at 13 Corporation Square, Belfast; rated on March 31

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Ball and Roll at 16-20 Dunbar Street, Belfast; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: The Pizza Cabin at 219 Shankill Road, Belfast; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at Unit 5, 13 Kings Square, Belfast; rated on March 22

• Rated 4: Clementine at 158 Shankill Road, Belfast; rated on April 7

• Rated 4: The Corner Tang Ltd at 345 Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on March 21