Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Catch at 12-14 Wellington Place, Belfast; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: BaxterStorey at Danske Bank at 14 Donegall Square West, Belfast; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Cuisine Buffet at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: ATM Coffee at 771a Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Burger King at Unit H Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Malmaison at 34-38 Victoria Street, Belfast; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Shimla at 361 Woodstock Road, Belfast; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Errigle Inn at 312-320 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on May 10

• Rated 3: Roar and Explore Ltd at Dairy Farm Centre, 3 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on April 20

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Five Guys at Odyssey, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast; rated on May 18