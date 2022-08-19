Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Belfast establishments

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cliftonville Golf Club at 44 Westland Road, Belfast; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Cafe At The Museum at Schomberg House, 368 Cregagh Road, Belfast; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Union Bar at 12-14 Union Street, Belfast; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Shredded Juice Bar at 577 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Edo at 3 Capital House, 2 Upper Queen Street, Belfast; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Loaf Cafe @ Olympia Leisure Centre at Olympia Leisure Centre, Boucher Road, Belfast; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: 26 West at Kennedy Centre, 564-568 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on July 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Dark Horse at Hildon House, 30-34 Hill Street, Belfast; rated on August 11

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Four Star Pizza/Star Subs at Belfast, Unit 4 Hanwood Business Park, Old Dundonald Road; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Four Star Pizza at 377 Beersbridge Road, Belfast; rated on August 3

• Rated 4: Feeleys Poleglass at Unit 1, Bell Steel Road, Belfast; rated on June 27

• Rated 3: Obento Japanese Express at 17 Royal Avenue, Belfast; rated on July 14