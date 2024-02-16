Register
Food hygiene ratings given to eight Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: La Taqueria at 274-276 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on February 11

    • Rated 5: MD Catering at 518 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on February 6

    • Rated 5: Shu at 255 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on February 6

    • Rated 5: Edo at 3 Capital House, 2 Upper Queen Street, Belfast; rated on January 8

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Raffos at 174 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on February 7

    • Rated 5: Freddie's Kitchen at 70a Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on February 6

    • Rated 5: Silver Boat at 54 Sandy Row, Belfast; rated on February 6

    • Rated 4: Khan’s Pizza and Kebab at 388 Woodstock Road, Belfast; rated on January 11