Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: 44 Hill Street at 44 Hill Street, Belfast; rated on September 2
• Rated 5: Burger King at Unit 59 Kennedy Centre, 580 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on August 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: SSE Arena at 2 Queens Quay, Belfast; rated on August 31
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Four Star Pizza at 158a Cavehill Road, Belfast; rated on August 25
• Rated 4: Tasty at 40 Kennedy Way, Belfast; rated on August 4