Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: 44 Hill Street at 44 Hill Street, Belfast; rated on September 2

• Rated 5: Burger King at Unit 59 Kennedy Centre, 580 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on August 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: SSE Arena at 2 Queens Quay, Belfast; rated on August 31

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Four Star Pizza at 158a Cavehill Road, Belfast; rated on August 25