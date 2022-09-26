Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ulster Museum Cafe at Ulster Museum & Botanic Gardens, 4 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on September 14

• Rated 4: Subway at Unit 43c Park Centre, 537 Donegall Road, Belfast; rated on September 6

• Rated 3: Tzatziki at 35 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on September 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Maverick / Boom Boom Box at 1 Union Street, Belfast; rated on September 14

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: