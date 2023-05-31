Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Bengal Brasserie at 455 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on April 25
• Rated 4: The Olive Branch at 143 Northumberland Street, Belfast; rated on April 25
• Rated 4: The Wee Cafe at 299 Shankill Road, Belfast; rated on April 25
• Rated 1: City Picnic at Mcauley House, 2-14 Castle Street, Belfast; rated on January 18
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Gino Kebab and Pizza at 76 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on April 27