Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Bengal Brasserie at 455 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on April 25

    • Rated 4: The Olive Branch at 143 Northumberland Street, Belfast; rated on April 25

    • Rated 4: The Wee Cafe at 299 Shankill Road, Belfast; rated on April 25

    • Rated 1: City Picnic at Mcauley House, 2-14 Castle Street, Belfast; rated on January 18

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Gino Kebab and Pizza at 76 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on April 27