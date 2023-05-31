Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Bengal Brasserie at 455 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on April 25

• Rated 4: The Olive Branch at 143 Northumberland Street, Belfast; rated on April 25

• Rated 4: The Wee Cafe at 299 Shankill Road, Belfast; rated on April 25

• Rated 1: City Picnic at Mcauley House, 2-14 Castle Street, Belfast; rated on January 18

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

