Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Masons at 170-172 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on August 15

    • Rated 4: No. 36 at 36a Belmont Road, Belfast; rated on August 15

    • Rated 2: Cuban Sandwich Factory at 93-95 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on August 16

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 3: Isabella Pizzeria at 192 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on August 16

    • Rated 3: The Belmont Bethany at 79 Belmont Road, Belfast; rated on August 16