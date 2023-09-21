Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Masons at 170-172 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on August 15
• Rated 4: No. 36 at 36a Belmont Road, Belfast; rated on August 15
• Rated 2: Cuban Sandwich Factory at 93-95 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on August 16
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: Isabella Pizzeria at 192 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on August 16
• Rated 3: The Belmont Bethany at 79 Belmont Road, Belfast; rated on August 16