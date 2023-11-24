Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Springvale Learning Catering College & Cafe at 200 Springfield Road, Belfast; rated on November 15
• Rated 5: Cafe Nicole at 24 Cregagh Road, Belfast; rated on November 14
• Rated 4: Night of Bengal at 313 Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on October 19
• Rated 2: College Street Cafe at 12-14 College Street, Belfast; rated on October 19
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Oriental at 7 Crumlin Road, Belfast; rated on November 9