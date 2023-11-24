Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Springvale Learning Catering College & Cafe at 200 Springfield Road, Belfast; rated on November 15

    • Rated 5: Cafe Nicole at 24 Cregagh Road, Belfast; rated on November 14

    • Rated 4: Night of Bengal at 313 Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on October 19

    • Rated 2: College Street Cafe at 12-14 College Street, Belfast; rated on October 19

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Oriental at 7 Crumlin Road, Belfast; rated on November 9