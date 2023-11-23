Food hygiene ratings given to four Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Beechlawn Hotel at 4 Dunmurry Lane, Belfast; rated on October 18
• Rated 4: Café Cook/Belfast Burger Company at 206 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on October 18
• Rated 4: Cuisine Buffet at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on October 18
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: The Bethany at 246 Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on October 11