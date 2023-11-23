Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to four Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Beechlawn Hotel at 4 Dunmurry Lane, Belfast; rated on October 18

    • Rated 4: Café Cook/Belfast Burger Company at 206 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on October 18

    • Rated 4: Cuisine Buffet at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on October 18

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: The Bethany at 246 Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on October 11