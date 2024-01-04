Food hygiene ratings given to four Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: South City Resource and Development Centre at Newburn Hall, 2 Maldon Street, Belfast; rated on December 19
• Rated 2: Del Piero's at Connswater Shopping Centre, 4 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast; rated on November 19
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Googrill at 790 Shore Road, Newtownabbey; rated on October 5
• Rated 4: Crumlin China at 237-239 Crumlin Road, Belfast; rated on November 29