Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to four Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Little Wing at 10 Ann Street, Belfast; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: Loaf Cafe Bakery at 307-309 Grosvenor Road, Belfast; rated on August 17

    • Rated 5: Little Wing at 1, 322 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on June 5

    • Rated 4: Subway at Lindsay House, 8 Callender Street, Belfast; rated on October 2

    It means that of Belfast's 927 similar establishments with ratings, 702 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.