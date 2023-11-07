Food hygiene ratings given to four Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Little Wing at 10 Ann Street, Belfast; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Loaf Cafe Bakery at 307-309 Grosvenor Road, Belfast; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Little Wing at 1, 322 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on June 5
• Rated 4: Subway at Lindsay House, 8 Callender Street, Belfast; rated on October 2
It means that of Belfast's 927 similar establishments with ratings, 702 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.