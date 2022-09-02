Food hygiene ratings given to nine Belfast establishments

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hollywood Bowl at Pavilion Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast; rated on August 26

• Rated 5: Jack Coffee Bar at 402 Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Titanic Belfast Ltd at Titanic Belfast, 1 Olympic Way, Belfast; rated on August 22

• Rated 4: Mourne Seafood Events at 34-36 Bank Street, Belfast; rated on July 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Devenish Complex at 37-39 Finaghy Road North, Belfast; rated on July 28

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: China City at 143 New Lodge Road, Belfast; rated on July 28

• Rated 4: Michelles Fish And Chips at 2 New Lodge Road, Belfast; rated on July 28

• Rated 3: Golden Welcome at 393 Donegall Road, Belfast; rated on July 28