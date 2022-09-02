Food hygiene ratings given to nine Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
• Rated 5: Hollywood Bowl at Pavilion Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast; rated on August 26
• Rated 5: Jack Coffee Bar at 402 Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: Titanic Belfast Ltd at Titanic Belfast, 1 Olympic Way, Belfast; rated on August 22
• Rated 4: Mourne Seafood Events at 34-36 Bank Street, Belfast; rated on July 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Devenish Complex at 37-39 Finaghy Road North, Belfast; rated on July 28
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: China City at 143 New Lodge Road, Belfast; rated on July 28
• Rated 4: Michelles Fish And Chips at 2 New Lodge Road, Belfast; rated on July 28
• Rated 3: Golden Welcome at 393 Donegall Road, Belfast; rated on July 28
• Rated 3: Just Grill at 407 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on July 28