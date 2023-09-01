Register
Food hygiene ratings given to nine Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Clements at 129 Royal Avenue, Belfast; rated on August 24

    • Rated 5: Henry's and the Jailhouse at 4 Joys Entry, Belfast; rated on August 24

    • Rated 5: The Chipsy King at 313 Shankill Road, Belfast; rated on August 22

    • Rated 5: Synge & Byrne @ Harvey Norman's at Unit 2, 24 Boucher Road, Belfast; rated on August 21

    • Rated 4: Mandarin City at 273-275 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on July 27

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Catch 202 Ltd at 202 Old Dundonald Road, Belfast; rated on August 24

    • Rated 5: Chips at 69 Ballygomartin Road, Belfast; rated on August 21

    • Rated 4: The Chip Company at 21 Ardoyne Road, Belfast; rated on July 27

    • Rated 3: Indian Curry Point at 334 Donegall Road, Belfast; rated on August 18

