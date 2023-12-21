Register
Food hygiene ratings given to nine Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: John Dory's at 299 Holywood Road, Belfast; rated on December 14

    • Rated 5: Codzilla at 15 Belmont Road, Belfast; rated on December 12

    • Rated 5: Greggs at 4 Castle Lane, Belfast; rated on December 11

    • Rated 5: Maldron Hotel Belfast City at 20 Brunswick Street, Belfast; rated on December 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: My Lady's Inn at 36 My Ladys Road, Belfast; rated on December 12

    Takeaways

    Plus four ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Hey Darlin at 771-775 Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on December 15

    • Rated 5: John Dory's Traditional Fish & Chips at Ballyhackamore Service Station, 276 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on December 14

    • Rated 4: Chi Chi at 131 Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on November 15

    • Rated 2: Hong Kong House at 37a Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on November 15