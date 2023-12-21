Food hygiene ratings given to nine Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: John Dory's at 299 Holywood Road, Belfast; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Codzilla at 15 Belmont Road, Belfast; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: Greggs at 4 Castle Lane, Belfast; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Maldron Hotel Belfast City at 20 Brunswick Street, Belfast; rated on December 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: My Lady's Inn at 36 My Ladys Road, Belfast; rated on December 12

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Hey Darlin at 771-775 Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: John Dory's Traditional Fish & Chips at Ballyhackamore Service Station, 276 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on December 14

• Rated 4: Chi Chi at 131 Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on November 15