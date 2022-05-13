Food hygiene ratings given to six Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Made in Belfast (Cathedral Quarter) at 23 Talbot Street, Belfast; rated on May 4
• Rated 5: Seed at Unit 2, 613 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Queens Bar (Queens Arcade) at 4 Queens Arcade, Belfast; rated on April 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Glenowen Inn at 108-112 Glen Road, Belfast; rated on May 5
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Golden Sun at 101 Bloomfield Road, Belfast; rated on April 27
• Rated 4: Happy House at 227 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on March 31