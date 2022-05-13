Food hygiene ratings given to six Belfast establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Made in Belfast (Cathedral Quarter) at 23 Talbot Street, Belfast; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Seed at Unit 2, 613 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Queens Bar (Queens Arcade) at 4 Queens Arcade, Belfast; rated on April 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Glenowen Inn at 108-112 Glen Road, Belfast; rated on May 5

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Golden Sun at 101 Bloomfield Road, Belfast; rated on April 27