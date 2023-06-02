Food hygiene ratings given to six Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Welcome Restaurant at 22 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Treat Street at Unit 6 Library Court, 400 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Isaac Agnew Audi - Belfast Audi at 80 Sydenham Road, Belfast; rated on May 16
• Rated 1: Cuisine Buffet at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on January 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Monico at 17 Lombard Street, Belfast; rated on May 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Little O's Italian Pizzeria at Avoca Park Shopping Centre, 151 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on April 27