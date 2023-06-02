Register
Food hygiene ratings given to six Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Welcome Restaurant at 22 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on May 25

    • Rated 5: Treat Street at Unit 6 Library Court, 400 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: Isaac Agnew Audi - Belfast Audi at 80 Sydenham Road, Belfast; rated on May 16

    • Rated 1: Cuisine Buffet at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on January 31

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Monico at 17 Lombard Street, Belfast; rated on May 18

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Little O's Italian Pizzeria at Avoca Park Shopping Centre, 151 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on April 27