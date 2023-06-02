Food hygiene ratings given to six Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Welcome Restaurant at 22 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Treat Street at Unit 6 Library Court, 400 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Isaac Agnew Audi - Belfast Audi at 80 Sydenham Road, Belfast; rated on May 16

• Rated 1: Cuisine Buffet at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on January 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Monico at 17 Lombard Street, Belfast; rated on May 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: