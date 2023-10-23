Food hygiene ratings given to six Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Boojum at 509 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Zizzi at Unit 95, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Ravenous at 3 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on October 10
• Rated 2: Cuban Sandwich Factory at 93-95 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on August 16
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Burger King at Unit D Holywood Exchange, Airport Road West, Belfast; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: KFC at 327-329 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on October 6