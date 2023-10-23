Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Food hygiene ratings given to six Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Boojum at 509 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on October 13

    • Rated 5: Zizzi at Unit 95, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast; rated on October 11

    • Rated 5: Ravenous at 3 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on October 10

    • Rated 2: Cuban Sandwich Factory at 93-95 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on August 16

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Burger King at Unit D Holywood Exchange, Airport Road West, Belfast; rated on October 11

    • Rated 5: KFC at 327-329 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on October 6