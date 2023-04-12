Food hygiene ratings given to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Munchman at 229 Woodstock Road, Belfast; rated on March 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Sweet Afton/The Perch/Rita’s/Franklins Sports Bar at Franklin House, 12 Brunswick Street, Belfast; rated on March 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Yetunde's Kitchen at 21 Highgate Terrace, Belfast; rated on March 7