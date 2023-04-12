Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
57 minutes ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
3 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death

Food hygiene ratings given to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Munchman at 229 Woodstock Road, Belfast; rated on March 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Sweet Afton/The Perch/Rita’s/Franklins Sports Bar at Franklin House, 12 Brunswick Street, Belfast; rated on March 7

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Yetunde's Kitchen at 21 Highgate Terrace, Belfast; rated on March 7