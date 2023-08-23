Food hygiene ratings given to three Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Little Wing at 10 Ann Street, Belfast; rated on July 17
• Rated 4: TK ONE at 124-126 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on July 17
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Bad Boyz Mexican at 79 Glen Road, Belfast; rated on July 18