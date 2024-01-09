Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th Jan 2024, 10:04 GMT

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Suzies Cafe at 39 Gresham Street, Belfast; rated on December 4

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Red Dragon at 8 Cregagh Road, Belfast; rated on December 4

    • Rated 3: Isabella Pizzeria at 192 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on August 16