Food hygiene ratings given to three Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Suzies Cafe at 39 Gresham Street, Belfast; rated on December 4
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Red Dragon at 8 Cregagh Road, Belfast; rated on December 4
• Rated 3: Isabella Pizzeria at 192 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on August 16