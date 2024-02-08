Food hygiene ratings given to three Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Bob & Berts at 36-40 Ann Street, Belfast; rated on January 3
• Rated 2: Firestone Restaurant at 16-19 Shaftesbury Square, Belfast; rated on January 3
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: The Pizza Co. at 376-378 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on January 3