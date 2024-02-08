Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Bob & Berts at 36-40 Ann Street, Belfast; rated on January 3

    • Rated 2: Firestone Restaurant at 16-19 Shaftesbury Square, Belfast; rated on January 3

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: The Pizza Co. at 376-378 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on January 3