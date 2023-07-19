Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Belfast takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 4: Monte Carlo at 147 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on June 13

    • Rated 4: SURMA INDIAN TAKEAWAY at Unit 5 Laurel Glen Shopping Centre, 208 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on June 13

    • Rated 3: Sunflower at 590 Shore Road, Belfast; rated on June 13

    It means that of Belfast's 392 similar establishments with ratings, 190 (48%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.