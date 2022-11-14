Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cassidys, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cassidy’S Bar, 347-349 Antrim Road, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 7.
And Ali's Turkish Kebab & Pizza House, a takeaway at 911 Crumlin Road, Belfast was given a score of four on October 7.