Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Harry D's Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 St Vincent Street, Belfast was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 14.
And Starlight, a takeaway at 420 Ormeau Road, Belfast was given a score of four on December 14.