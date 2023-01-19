Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Harry D's Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 St Vincent Street, Belfast was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 14.

And Starlight, a takeaway at 420 Ormeau Road, Belfast was given a score of four on December 14.