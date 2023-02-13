Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
23 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cafe Fish, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 340 Lisburn Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 6.

And Stormont Mugs, a takeaway at 475 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on January 6.