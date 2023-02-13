Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
23 minutes ago
Cafe Fish, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 340 Lisburn Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 6.
And Stormont Mugs, a takeaway at 475 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on January 6.