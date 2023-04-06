Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Sakura, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 82-84 Botanic Avenue, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 1.
And King of Kings, a takeaway at 9 Mountpottinger Road, Belfast was also given a score of three on March 1.