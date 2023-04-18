Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Malmaison, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 34-38 Victoria Street, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 13.
And Siam Kitchen, a takeaway at 353 Woodstock Road, Belfast was given a score of four on March 13.