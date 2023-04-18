Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Malmaison, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 34-38 Victoria Street, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 13.

And Siam Kitchen, a takeaway at 353 Woodstock Road, Belfast was given a score of four on March 13.