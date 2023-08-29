Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ginza Kitchen Ltd., a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 245 Lisburn Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 22.

And Mick Conlons Traditional Fish and Chips, a takeaway at 275 Grosvenor Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on July 22.