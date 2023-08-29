Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ginza Kitchen Ltd., a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 245 Lisburn Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 22.
And Mick Conlons Traditional Fish and Chips, a takeaway at 275 Grosvenor Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on July 22.