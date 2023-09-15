Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Belmont Bowling Club Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Belmont Bowling Club, 6a Kincora Avenue, Belfast was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 10.
And Clementine, a takeaway at 180 Antrim Road, Belfast was given a score of three on August 10.