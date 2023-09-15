Register
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Belmont Bowling Club Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Belmont Bowling Club, 6a Kincora Avenue, Belfast was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 10.

And Clementine, a takeaway at 180 Antrim Road, Belfast was given a score of three on August 10.