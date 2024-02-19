Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ballyhackamore Working Mens Club, at 1a Sandown Road, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 12.

And Sweet Afton/The Perch/Rita’s/Franklins Sports Bar, at Franklin House, 12 Brunswick Street, Belfast was given a score of one on January 12.

It means that of Belfast's 167 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.