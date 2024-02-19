Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ballyhackamore Working Mens Club, at 1a Sandown Road, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 12.
And Sweet Afton/The Perch/Rita’s/Franklins Sports Bar, at Franklin House, 12 Brunswick Street, Belfast was given a score of one on January 12.
It means that of Belfast's 167 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.