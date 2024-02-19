Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Ballyhackamore Working Mens Club, at 1a Sandown Road, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 12.

And Sweet Afton/The Perch/Rita’s/Franklins Sports Bar, at Franklin House, 12 Brunswick Street, Belfast was given a score of one on January 12.