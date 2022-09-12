Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thai House, at 54 Castlereagh Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 5.

And Union Bar - Restaurant, at 12-14 Union Street, Belfast was also given a score of four on August 5.