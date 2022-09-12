Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thai House, at 54 Castlereagh Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 5.
And Union Bar - Restaurant, at 12-14 Union Street, Belfast was also given a score of four on August 5.
It means that of Belfast's 946 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 788 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.