Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:13 am

Thai House, at 54 Castlereagh Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 5.

And Union Bar - Restaurant, at 12-14 Union Street, Belfast was also given a score of four on August 5.

It means that of Belfast's 946 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 788 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.