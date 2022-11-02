Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Holiday Inn, at 40 Hope Street, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 27.
And Starbucks, at Unit 34 Castlecourt, 12-56 Royal Avenue, Belfast was given a score of three on September 27.
It means that of Belfast's 941 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 776 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.