Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Lost City Adventure Golf, at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 7.

And Subway, at 436 Woodstock Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on January 19.