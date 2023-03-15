Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Lost City Adventure Golf, at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 7.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Subway, at 436 Woodstock Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on January 19.
It means that of Belfast's 937 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 745 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.