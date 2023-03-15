Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Lost City Adventure Golf, at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 7.

And Subway, at 436 Woodstock Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on January 19.

It means that of Belfast's 937 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 745 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.