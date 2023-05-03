Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Benedicts Hotel, at 7-21 Bradbury Place, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 28.

And EJ's Cafe, at Unit 4 Montgomery Business Park, 40 Montgomery Road, Belfast was also given a score of three on March 28.