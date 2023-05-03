Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Benedicts Hotel, at 7-21 Bradbury Place, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 28.

And EJ's Cafe, at Unit 4 Montgomery Business Park, 40 Montgomery Road, Belfast was also given a score of three on March 28.

It means that of Belfast's 936 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 731 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.