Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Benedicts Hotel, at 7-21 Bradbury Place, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 28.
And EJ's Cafe, at Unit 4 Montgomery Business Park, 40 Montgomery Road, Belfast was also given a score of three on March 28.
It means that of Belfast's 936 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 731 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.