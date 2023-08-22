Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Little Wing, at 10 Ann Street, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 17.

And TK ONE, at 124-126 Andersonstown Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on July 17.

It means that of Belfast's 925 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 713 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.