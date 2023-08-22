Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Little Wing, at 10 Ann Street, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 17.

And TK ONE, at 124-126 Andersonstown Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on July 17.